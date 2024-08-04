NEW: Judge Chutkan Issues Highly Unusual Saturday Order, Sets August 16 Hearing in Jack Smith’s DC Case Against Trump

Jack Smith’s January 6 case against President Trump is now back with Judge Tanya Chutkan following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.
The Supreme Court last month ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.
Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, according to the Supreme Court.
The case was sent back to the DC Appellate Court after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on presidential immunity.
Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a highly unusual Saturday order and set a hearing for August 16.
DC Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan, after getting reversed by the Supreme Court in one of its most monumental decisions ever, issues a highly unusual Saturday morning order.
Chutkan really, really wants Trump in her courtroom–instead of the campaign trail–this fall.
Marxist Justice https://t.co/5KpBTNaeeC pic.twitter.com/L75A4fg7iF
— Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 3, 2024
ABC News reported:
The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has set a hearing for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Trump is not required to attend.
This will be the first time in seven months the parties will appear in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom. Chutkan also denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the case on statutory grounds. She says they may refile the motion once issues of presidential immunity are resolved.
The case has been stayed as Trump’s legal team appealed presidential immunity all the way to the Supreme Court.