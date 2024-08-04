NEW: Judge Chutkan Issues Highly Unusual Saturday Order, Sets August 16 Hearing in Jack Smith’s DC Case Against Trump

Jack Smith’s January 6 case against President Trump is now back with Judge Tanya Chutkan following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

The Supreme Court last month ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, according to the Supreme Court.

The case was sent back to the DC Appellate Court after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on presidential immunity.

Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a highly unusual Saturday order and set a hearing for August 16.

DC Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan, after getting reversed by the Supreme Court in one of its most monumental decisions ever, issues a highly unusual Saturday morning order. Chutkan really, really wants Trump in her courtroom–instead of the campaign trail–this fall. Marxist Justice https://t.co/5KpBTNaeeC pic.twitter.com/L75A4fg7iF — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 3, 2024

ABC News reported: