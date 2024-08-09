Judge Chutkan Grants Jack Smith’s Request to Delay Next Steps in Trump’s January 6 Case

Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday caved to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to delay the next hearing in the January 6 case against Trump.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case against President Trump is now back with Judge Tanya Chutkan following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

The Supreme Court last month ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, according to the Supreme Court.

The case was sent back to the DC Appellate Court after the Supreme Court issued a ruling on presidential immunity.

Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a highly unusual Saturday order last weekend and set a hearing for August 16.

Chutkan was in a rush to get Trump back in her courtroom so he can’t campaign.

DC Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan, after getting reversed by the Supreme Court in one of its most monumental decisions ever, issues a highly unusual Saturday morning order. Chutkan really, really wants Trump in her courtroom–instead of the campaign trail–this fall. Marxist Justice https://t.co/5KpBTNaeeC pic.twitter.com/L75A4fg7iF — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 3, 2024

Jack Smith wasn’t ready to provide a status report due August 9 and he wasn’t prepared for the status conference scheduled for August 16.

Chutkan granted Jack Smith’s request to delay the next steps in the DC case against Trump.

The status report is due by August 30 and the status conference is continued until September 5.

“Although those consultations are well underway, the Government has not finalized its position on the most appropriate schedule for the parties to brief issues related to the decision,” Jack Smith’s office said. “The Government therefore respectfully requests additional time to provide the Court with an informed proposal regarding the schedule for pretrial proceedings moving forward. The defense does not object to the Government’s request for an extension.”

NBC News reported: