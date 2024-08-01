Joe Rogan Makes a Shocking Prediction on Who Will Win in 2024 Presidential Election

In a recent episode of his widely-followed podcast, Joe Rogan made a shocking prediction about the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Rogan suggested that Kamala Harris, the ‘worst and least popular vice president of all time,’ might win in the upcoming election.

Joined by political commentator Michael Malice, Rogan expressed concern about the fake news media’s apparent bias toward Harris and how it may influence voters as they head to the polls.

Rogan maintained that the media has successfully transformed her image from one of the least popular vice presidents in history to a potential hero for the Democrat Party.

“It all bothers me, the fragility of the human mind. Everybody forever was like, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president. She’s the least popular vice president of all time. Then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden, she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try googling a negative story on her. You won’t find one,” said Rogan.

The conversation took a more philosophical turn as Rogan expressed concern over what he perceives as a collective willingness among Democrats to overlook uncomfortable truths.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bullsh*t in a way that I never suspected people would before,” he said, adding, “they just want no Trump no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves.”

While Malice challenged Rogan’s perspective, arguing that Harris’s past actions and low approval ratings would hinder her chances, Rogan remained steadfast in his prediction.

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

Joe Rogan: Do you think they have [Kamala] medicated? Because there was a guy that was speculating that some of the things that she says, the way she’s disconnected sometimes. I don’t know what—she goes on these rambles that it’s indicative of certain anti-anxiety medication. I do not know if this is true. See if you can find that because we really shouldn’t say that about our future president. She’s going to win. Michael Malice: No, she’s not. Joe Rogan: She can win. Michael Malice: She absolutely can win. I do not think she’s going to win because the more she talks, like in 2020, how bad do you have to be that you can’t even make Iowa? She couldn’t even compete with the mayor of South Bend. Joe Rogan: I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in to the bullshit in a way that I’d never suspected people would before. And this is one—they just want no Trump no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves. And by the way, I think Hillary could win. If Hillary jumped back in—I’ve been saying that for months. If Hillary jumped back in, I think the problem was also the money because there was $250 million in the campaign fund. It only works if she’s on the ticket. Right. So that’s part of the problem. But I feel like Hillary could win. She won the popular vote in 2020. Michael Malice: I’ve been saying this for a year in different shows, and she would have won it pretty… Joe Rogan: Michelle Obama could win, too, if she wanted to do it. Michael Malice: I don’t think she can. Trending: FIREWORKS! Chicago Crowd Erupts After President Trump Unleashes on Rude Reporter to Her Face (VIDEO) Joe Rogan: You don’t think so? Michael Malice: You sound like your parents. I think it’s this boomer idea. She doesn’t want it, but I think… Joe Rogan: I’m not saying I’m thinking that she would be awesome at it. Michael Malice: I think anyone can win of either party, whoever the nominee is. Even Chris Christie could have won if he’s the Republican nominee. Joe Rogan: I would have thought that Trump getting shot with like, “That’s it. Election’s over.” But it’s like, they memory-holed that so quick? Michael Malice: You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had eight years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence to be like, “Let’s take a step back.” And that went for what? A week? Joe Rogan: They did take a step back for a little bit. For a week. And then they went right back at him. […] Michael Malice: You really think she’s going to win? Joe Rogan: I’m saying it because she could. I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to. I’m not saying because I want her to. I’m just being honest. I could see her winning. Michael Malice: I think she’s going to lose a lot of the blackmail vote. Joe Rogan: Really? That’s interesting. Michael Malice: I don’t think they’re going to go in the booth and pull the lever for her related to Biden, who’s Obama’s boy.

Video via Collin Rugg: