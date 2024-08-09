Joe Biden’s Schedule This Week Included Two Phone Calls, One Meeting and Then Off to the Beach!

Joe Biden’s schedule this week has people once again wondering why this man is still the President of the United States.

His official schedule listed two phone calls and one meeting, followed by an early weekend departure to his Delaware beach house on Thursday.

What other job in the world would include this kind of schedule? There are major events unfolding across the country and Joe seems to be on a permanent vacation.

Biden's schedule this week is truly absurd. 1 phone call on Monday. Nothing Tuesday or Wednesday. 1 phone call and a ceremony on Thursday & then off to the beach house. Any employee or CEO who did would be fired. Biden is the leader of the free world working 10 hours a week. pic.twitter.com/JKDO1jEilP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 8, 2024

The Daily Wire reported:

Biden’s Schedule For The Week Includes 2 Phone Calls And 1 Meeting Before He Leaves For His Beach House President Joe Biden’s schedule for the week of August 4-10 was noticeably empty once again as the 81-year-old commander-in-chief’s biggest events were two phone calls and one meeting with the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers. Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 race last month but insisted he maintains the mental and physical capacity to remain as president, talked over the phone with King Abdullah of Jordan on Monday before flying from his Delaware home to the White House, according to his public schedule. The president’s next big events of the week are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when he will call Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen “to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the tragic Maui wildfires and those who lost their lives.” Later on Thursday, Biden will meet with the Texas Rangers at the White House “to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship season.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is spending all of her time campaigning for Joe’s job. Who is running the country?