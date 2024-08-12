Joe Biden Returns From Weekend at the Beach, Shuffles Away and Disappears Into White House with ZERO Public Events Scheduled For the Day (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday returned to the White House after lounging at the beach in Delaware all weekend.

Biden traveled to his Rehoboth Beach house last Thursday after hiding from public view for several days. He has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation in Delaware with no visitor logs.

He looked like a corpse as he sunned himself.

The 81-year-old lame-duck president returned to DC from a weekend at the beach and took no questions as he shuffled across the South Lawn.

Biden disappeared into the White House and won’t be seen in public view for the rest of the day.

Who is running the country?

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: Joe Biden returns from a weekend at the beach, and takes no questions from the press. I tried to ask who forced him out of the 2024 race. We have barely heard from Biden directly to reporters, and Kamala Harris hasn’t done a single press interview. pic.twitter.com/3nZpuoxCJY — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) August 12, 2024

Biden has had a series of medical emergencies in the last few weeks but the White House physician is not telling the public the truth about Biden’s condition.

CBS News reporter Robert Costa asked Biden about his health problems in an interview recorded last week.

“What do you say to those who express “skepticism” about your health and ability to do the job for the next five months?” Robert Costa asked Biden.

“I have no serious problem!” Biden insisted.

WATCH: