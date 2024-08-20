Joe Biden Reportedly Orders U.S. Forces to Prepare for Possible Coordinated Nuclear Confrontations with Russia, China, and North Korea

A report this afternoon is raising eyebrows and alarming Americans over the possibility of a massive global war less than three months before the general election.

The New York Times reported Tuesday afternoon that the United States is reportedly preparing for possible nuclear confrontations with three of our most dangerous adversaries: Russia, China, and North Korea in the future.

Back in March, Biden approved a highly classified nuclear strategic plan called the “Nuclear Employment Guidance” to deal with the threat, with a particular focus on China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal. As the Times notes, the plan is updated approximately every four years.

From the New York Times (emphasis ours):

President Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan for the United States that, for the first time, reorients America’s deterrent strategy to focus on China’s rapid expansion in its nuclear arsenal. The shift comes as the Pentagon believes China’s stockpiles will rival the size and diversity of the United States’ and Russia’s over the next decade. The White House never announced that Mr. Biden had approved the revised strategy, called the “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” which also newly seeks to prepare the United States for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea. The document, updated every four years or so, is so highly classified that there are no electronic copies, only a small number of hard copies distributed to a few national security officials and Pentagon commanders. “The president recently issued updated nuclear-weapons employment guidance to account for multiple nuclear-armed adversaries,” Vipin Narang, an M.I.T. nuclear strategist who served in the Pentagon, said earlier this month before returning to academia. “And in particular,” he added, the weapons guidance accounted for “the significant increase in the size and diversity” of China’s nuclear arsenal.

Two senior Biden officials were allowed to mention the change and a more detailed, unclassified notification to Congress expected before the end of Biden’s reign according to the Times.

There is no known immediate nuclear threat emanating from these countries at this point. It is unclear why this story is being leaked now, especially since it is so highly classified.

One could argue the Times is participating in election interference, believing their story would set off panic across social media and the country. If true, then this form of journalism is highly irresponsible.

The White House has not yet responded for comment on the report.