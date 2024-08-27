Jesse Watters: Who’s Paying for the Crooks Family’s High-Powered Attorneys — Why were Secret Service Agents Told Not to Request Extra Manpower for the Rally? (VIDEO)

Jesse Watters continued his investigation on the July 13th attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The rest of the mainstream media has moved on from the story of the year – the shooting of President Trump on stage at a MAGA rally in Pennsylvania and murder of Trump supporter Corey Comperatore in the crowd that day.

On Monday, Jesse pointed out that the family has somehow retained high powered attorneys to defend them following the attempted assassination of the former president and leading presidential candidates.

Also, Jesse asked his audience why the Secret Service told agents not to request extra manpower for the rally. Why was that?

And Mr. Crooks hired a high-powered lawyer to defend him. Jesse asked, “Why did you have to hire defence lawyers if you had no idea what your son was up to? Who recommended the dad hire these lawyers?”

This was another important segment by Jesse Watters.

Jesse Watters: “The Post talked to a neighbour who said the shooter’s family is an enigma. Everybody around here knows each other, but no one knows them. You can ask anybody on the street. They barely know these people. I didn’t even know their names. The police aren’t even stationed in the shooter’s neighbourhood anymore. It’s been weeks since police were here. There’s nothing happening…

…One whistleblower told Senator Josh Hawley that the top brass at Secret Service headquarters told agents to not request extra manpower for the rally where Trump was shot. Why would he do that? Why not just deny the request? Why make a point of telling them not to ask? Was it because they didn’t want the denial of extra manpower for Trump in writing? The allegation contradicts the Secret Service director’s testimony. He said Trump wasn’t denied resources for that rally. We’re also finding out that at least five Secret Service agents were placed on leave after the shooting, including the head of the Pittsburgh field office, who was in charge of the security at the Trump rally, and the site agent who was in charge of devising the security plan. That agent was actually on Trump’s detail. We don’t know if they were placed on leave for disciplinary reasons or something else.

But it’s also been reported that the day before Trump was shot, local police set aside radios for the Secret Service, but the Secret Service never picked them up. When local police were radioing that there was a man on the roof, the Secret Service never heard it.”

Video via Karli Bonne and Catturd2: