JD Vance Spars with ABC’s Jon Karl Over ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Open Border Policies (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance was on ABC’s “This Week” with cohost Jon Karl on Sunday to discuss topics including deporting illegal aliens.

“He said, deporting 15 to 20 million people. How do you actually do that?” Jon Karl asked.

Vance responded, “Well Jon, we have to start with the fact we have a wide-open southern border because our border czar actually set a lot of border open policies.”

JD Vance also set the record straight on what Biden and Harris did regarding illegal aliens.

“They were suspending deportations, they stopped Donald Trump’s remain in Mexico policy, and they reinstituted catch and release,” Vance said.

“How are you gonna get 10 to 15 to 20 million people out of the country?”

“The first thing that you have to do is stop the bleeding, stop the open border,” Vance continued.

“I think it’s interesting that people focus on how do you deport 18 million people? Let’s start with one million that’s where Kamala Harris has failed, then we can go from there,” Vance said.

Watch:

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance, in a wide-ranging interview with @JonKarl, says the Trump campaign’s mass deportation plan should “start with 1 million.” https://t.co/4rga61suQa pic.twitter.com/DYWK96crOY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 11, 2024

JD also talked about how his wife was attacked with nasty racial comments.

“So there has been a lot of talk about racism and whatnot. You’ve faced some really nasty stuff,” Jon Karl had asked regarding racial comments on his wife.

“My view is look if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me, but don’t attack my wife. She is out of your league,” Vance said.

Jon Karl claimed that Trump had not condemned white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and Vance responded.

“The one thing I like about Donald Trump Jon is that he actually will talk to anybody but just because you talk to somebody doesn’t mean you endorse their views,” Vance said.

Watch: