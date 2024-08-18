JD Vance Reacts to Fake Polls Showing Kamala Harris Dominating Swing States (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and VP nominee JD Vance was on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream on Sunday to discuss topics including economic issues and election polls.

“What more can, and should your campaign be doing to reach beyond those boundaries?” Bream asked Vance about reaching a broader voter base.

“I think we are doing exactly that, Shannon. If you look at what President Trump has been saying at his rallies, what I’ve been doing at my rallies, and my press events, is we have been making a very simple argument,” Vance responded comparing the difference between Kamala’s policies and President Trump’s.

“When Donald Trump was President, we had stable prices, we had prosperity, we had higher take home pay for American workers, and we had peace across the world,” Vance said.

JD also said that conversations with the American people give him confidence for a victory in November.

“If you see the numbers that we are seeing, and you actually talk to the American people, I feel extremely confident that we are going to be in the right place come November,” Vance said.

Vance also said that the polls are not always accurate.

The New York Times reported that Kamala Harris is dominating Sunbelt states like Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

Other fake polls are claiming Kamala Harris is ahead of Trump on all key battleground states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Vance reacted to the left-leaning polls.

“Consistently what you have seen in 2016 and 2020 is that the media uses fake polls to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters,” Vance said.

“The Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot. We are gonna win this race. We just have to run through the finish line,” Vance continued.

Watch: