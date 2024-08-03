JD Vance on the Democrat Switcheroo: ‘How Many People Voted for Harris to be the Nominee of the Democrat Party?’ (VIDEO)

JD Vance recently spoke to a podcaster called the Chief Nerd and weighed in on the Democrat party’s switcheroo between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

He pointed out that while he would not have voted for Joe Biden, 14 million Democrat primary voters did. He then asks, “How many people voted for Harris to be the Democrat party nominee?”

The answer is zero, obviously.

Vance notes that while Democrats accuse him and Trump of being a threat to democracy, they are the ones who threw their own candidate overboard, and he is completely right about this.

Watch below:

JD Vance on Who Was Behind the Push to Take Biden Out of the 2024 Race “Basically what happened is Barack Obama, the Clinton family, and a few billionaires got in a room together and said, ‘Hey, this guy is political deadweight. Let’s throw him overboard.’..It kind of makes… pic.twitter.com/zfIa75H8r6 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 2, 2024

If Democrats get away with this switch, who is to say they won’t do this again in the future? Will Democrat primary voters even matter in future elections? And shouldn’t Democrats be upset about what the power brokers in their party just did?