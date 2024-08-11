JD Vance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Says Kamala Harris is Doing Nothing to Stop the Chinese from Manufacuring Fentanyl (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and VP Nominee JD Vance was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan on Sunday to discuss topics including the Chinese Manufacturing of Fentanyl.

“Do you view China as a competitor or an adversary?” Brennan asked.

“I think they are both, right? And I think what we want to do here is build the kind of international order where we can check China,” Vance said.

“The Chinese know that they are manufacturing tons of fentanyl they are letting come into our country. Kamala Harris has done nothing about this. She should apply diplomatic and economic leverage over the Chinese to stop manufacturing this fentanyl, which then comes into the Mexican drug cartels,” Vance continued.

JD Vance also talked about the importance of the Child tax credit and potentially increasing it to $5,000 per child.

“US should look at lowing income tax rates on women who have multiple children, and you pointed to Hungary as a model for that. How do you plan to implement that policy?” Brennan asked.

“Well, it’s called the child tax credit and we should expand the child tax credit,” Vance responded.

“The child tax credit has languished thanks to the Biden administration because Harris has failed to show fundamental leadership,” Vance continued.

“I’d love to see a child tax credit that is $5,000 per child,” Vance said.

They also talked about how the Vice Presidential pick “rarely matters.”

“President Trump has said you are outstanding, but when you look at what decides elections, the Vice Presidential pick rarely matters. How are you gonna prove them wrong?” Brennan asked.

“Well, I think President Trump is right about that actually. I think most people are voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris. Donald Trump delivered rising wages and a secure border. Kamala Harris has delivered an open border and falling wages relative to inflation,” Vance said.

