Japanese Star Yoshihito Nishioka Collapses During First-Round Match at at U.S. Open

Japanese tennis star Yoshihito Nishioka was forced to withdraw from his first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic at the U.S. Open after collapsing on the court.

The incident occurred during the fifth set of a tense match in New York.

Nishioka had been battling through cramps since the fourth set, but it was during the fifth set that his condition worsened. As he struggled to continue, Nishioka eventually fell to the ground.

As Nishioka lay on the ground, visibly unwell, medical staff rushed to his aid, providing immediate treatment.

Kecmanovic, demonstrating sportsmanship and concern, sat beside the 28-year-old player to check on his condition.

Nishioka later took to social media platform X to address his fans, explaining the severity of the situation.

“Thank you very much for your support…,” he began in Japanese on X. “I was already feeling cramps around 3-3 in the 4th set, and my serve at 5-4 (there) was already cramping. In the final (game), my lower back was more convulsive than my legs, and I couldn’t stand up, and then my legs also convulsed. I was having repeated spasms in my shoulder blades, hips, flanks, and thighs.

“I started having trouble breathing, but with the help of the team, I was able to get into a wheelchair, and they carried me away despite my convulsions. The convulsions didn’t stop for about an hour, but they’ve subsided now. My body parts are hurting a lot, so I’m planning to skip doubles and go back to Japan.”

“It’s a shame that it ended so badly and we looked like we could have won the match, but this American (hard-court) season we rose in the rankings and there were many moments that gave us confidence, so we will continue to do our best in the Asian season,” Nishioka wrote. “First of all, I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the Davis Cup.”