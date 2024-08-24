A J6 Mother Fights for Her Son’s Freedom – Isaac Sturgeon Was Sentenced to SIX YEARS in Prison by a Corrupt Judge for Standing Outside the US Capitol and Being Pushed Down the Steps (VIDEO)

Back in June, Mary Sturgeon, the mother of J6 political prisoner Isaac Sturgeon, attended the Reawaken Tour in Detroit Michigan. During the event Mary spoke with Patriot AU about her son Isaac who was arrested by the Biden regime while on a hunting trip in Kenya and sent to prison in Brooklyn. Isaac was eventually found guilty by a corrupt DC judge who fell asleep during his trial. Isaac’s “crime” was standing on the steps of the steps of the US Capitol and being pushed down the steps. He never committed a crime. He never hurt anyone.

** Please help Isaac by donating here.

Mary describes Isaac’s sentencing by corrupt Judge Royce Lamberth:

“After being offered a plea deal that he could not with integrity accept, Isaac was found guilty (of being a conservative) on all counts. He stood firm, and he is being punished for standing for truth. He is my hero. Now, I must add new words to my vocabulary: Felon. Prison. When I saw the judge at the sham trial taking catnaps, I knew the outcome was already determined. The charges are bogus and the evidence was twisted during the trial. *He has no criminal record. *He did not hurt anyone. *He did not bring a weapon or wear riot gear. *He did not break or vandalize anything. Isaac never entered, nor attempted to enter the Capitol building. He is a calm, steady young man whose life is about to be horribly changed. On Tuesday, September 27, 2023 he was sentenced to 72 months of incarceration in a federal penitentiary. SIX years.

The wickedness of these corrupt DC judges is beyond belief.

Mary spoke with PatriotAU two months ago and told her story.

Mary asks for prayers for her son and our country.

