J.D. Vance Expertly Turns the Tables on CNN’s Dana Bash When She Ambushes Him and Destroys Her Hero Kamala Harris Along With Cowardly Liar Tim Walz (VIDEO)

Sunday morning reminded us why President Trump selected Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate after turning the tables on CNN’s Dana Bash when she tried to ambush him.

Determined to paint Vance in a corner, a hostile Bash peppered him with a series of questions over harmless comments he made years ago while ignoring the serious questions surrounding Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. But Vance kept his cool and destroyed Harris and Walz while Bash pouted.

WATCH:

NEW: JD Vance shreds VP Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and even host Dana Bash during an interview on CNN. 1. Vance calls out Walz for stolen valor, says he did it for political gain. 2. Vance rips Harris for refusing to sit down for a TV interview, calls out Bash for asking him about… pic.twitter.com/MUbW1uAAkZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 11, 2024

VANCE: You’ve now asked me three questions on comments that I made three years ago. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that she supported policies that opened the American southern border. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact she lied to the American people… BASH: I’m interviewing you, not Kamala Harris. VANCE: About Joe Biden’s mental facility for the office. You are interviewing me because I respect the American people enough to sit down for an interview. BASH: I appreciate that. VANCE: She has been the nominee for three weeks… (crosstalk) VANCE: The point is, Dana, you got me for 15 minutes, or however long you have me. We should be talking about public policies that matter…We’ve talked so little about that and more about a sarcastic comment I made three years ago. I think we should talk about the issue that matter. VANCE: I believe President Trump that she (Harris) is a chameleon. She pretends to be one thing in front of one audience and something else in front of another. Look, Dana, she’s not running a political campaign; she’s running a movie. She only speaks to voters behind a teleprompter. Everything is scripted; she does not have her policy positions out there. She wanted to ban fracking, but now she doesn’t; she wanted to fund police, but now she doesn’t…she should have to answer for why she presents a different set of policies to one audience and a different set of policies to another audience.

Vance also crushed Tim Walz for lying about his military record.

VANCE: I never criticized what Tim Walz did when he was in the military, I criticized his retirement decision and him lying about his own record. This is a guy who was captured on video saying, I carried a gun in war. He never went to war…I’m not criticizing Tim Walz’s service. I’m criticizing the fact that he lied about his service for political gain.