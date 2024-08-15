J.D. On Fire: Vance Smacks Down New York Times “Reporter” With a Brutal Fact Check After He Tries to Trip Vance Up with Lie About Inflation (VIDEO)

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) keeps proving why he was such an excellent running mate choice for President Trump and put his talents on display again in Michigan on Wednesday.
Vance made a campaign stop at Byron Center, an unincorporated community south of Grand Rapids, to make a case for a Trump return to the White House and eviscerated Harris’ disastrous economic record which is destroying the lives of working Americans across the country.
Following Vance’s speech, a “reporter” from the New York Times decided to take his opportunity to lie about the latest garbage economic report on inflation (which rose another 2.9%) to trip him up. But this backfired spectacularly.
Vance not only smacked him down with a brutal fact check on what the inflation news really meant but also pointed out Harris’ responsibility for the crisis. Because of her, Americans are becoming “paupers” in their own country.
REPORTER: I’m with the New York Times. I wanted to ask you about the latest economic news this morning, with inflation now being under 3%, the lowest rate since mid-2021. What is your reaction to that news?
(crowd starts booing)
VANCE: Well, I think the crowd reaction says it all. Look, when they say that inflation is down, they mean from a baseline where groceries are already 30% more expensive than they were when Donald Trump was president.
(crowd applauds)
VANCE: And they’re not saying it’s coming down; they’re just saying it’s not going back up as fast as it was three years ago. That is not a reputation or record to brag on; that’s a record to be ASHAMED OF.
Why did it take so long for them to get inflation to where it is, and why are prices so high? It’s because Kamala Harris failed to do her job.
It’s so funny. Kamala Harris, on the one hand, will say we need to tackle the affordability crisis…and then on the other hand, she’ll say we got inflation under control. So, which is it, Kamala?
The simple truth is Americans are finding the basic necessities in middle-class life less affordable. Americans are becoming, especially young people, are becoming paupers in their own country. If we don’t do better, our young generation is not going to own anything…they’re going to be renters in the country their parents and grandparents built. Inflation is a DISASTER, Kamala Harris does not have a leg to stand on.