J.D. On Fire: Vance Smacks Down New York Times “Reporter” With a Brutal Fact Check After He Tries to Trip Vance Up with Lie About Inflation (VIDEO)

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) keeps proving why he was such an excellent running mate choice for President Trump and put his talents on display again in Michigan on Wednesday.

Vance made a campaign stop at Byron Center, an unincorporated community south of Grand Rapids, to make a case for a Trump return to the White House and eviscerated Harris’ disastrous economic record which is destroying the lives of working Americans across the country.

Following Vance’s speech, a “reporter” from the New York Times decided to take his opportunity to lie about the latest garbage economic report on inflation (which rose another 2.9%) to trip him up. But this backfired spectacularly.

Vance not only smacked him down with a brutal fact check on what the inflation news really meant but also pointed out Harris’ responsibility for the crisis. Because of her, Americans are becoming “paupers” in their own country.

WATCH:

JD Vance TORCHES a Fake News NYT reporter: “When they say that inflation is down, they mean from a baseline where groceries are already 30% more expensive than they were when Donald Trump was president… That is not a record to brag on, that’s a record to be ASHAMED OF.” pic.twitter.com/0xcFMchtsq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024