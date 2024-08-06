Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 19-Year-Old Lauryn Ni’Kole in Virginia

In what has become a depressingly common ocurrence, another illegal alien has been charged with killing an American citizen.

Elvis Jamir Cruz-Ferrera, an illegal alien from Honduras whose deportation had previously been ordered by authorities, was charged with killing 19-year-old college student Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard through reckless driving.

Cruz-Ferrera, who himself is only 18, survived the crash with minor injuries. He is said to have been driving at 85mph in a 60mph zone.

Say her name: Lauryn Ni’Kole Leonard KiIIed in Virginia by Jamir Cruz-Ferrera, an illegal migrant with 3 prior arrests. Kamala Harris owns this. pic.twitter.com/40LuqbR1GX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

According to ICE, Cruz-Ferrera first entered the U.S. aged 11 when he crossed the border into McAllen, Texas as an unaccompanied minor.

After being detained in an ICE facility, he was eventually released and has lived illegally in the United States ever since.

In 2018, Cruz-Ferrera missed his scheduled court hearing and a judge ordered his removal. Despite numerous run-ins with the law, his deportation has never taken place.

Ni’Kole’s brother, Erick Hargrove, told local media that the tragedy could have been avoided if authorities had done their job properly.

“I think it’s crazy,” Hargrove said. “Like, how come nobody looked into it? … She’s minding her own business and you come out of nowhere and just turned my life upside down.”

“I don’t want to say anything that sounds far-right or far-left,” he continued. “But I would just say that it’s a possibility that this wouldn’t have happened if the deportation happened when it was supposed to.”

Cruz-Ferrera has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license. If convicted, he faces up to a decade in prison.