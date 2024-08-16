ICE Arrests Peruvian Illegal Alien and Mass Murderer in Buffalo, NY Wanted for 23 Murders – Was Caught and Released at the Border Thanks to Joe and Kamala’s Open Border Policies

by
Gianfranco Torres-Navarros – mass murderer who was welcomed into the country by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Mass murderer and illegal alien Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was captured by ICE officials in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday. In Peru they called him Gianfranco 23 for the 23 murders he committed.

In the photo below Gianfranco 23 shot a police officer dead in a restaurant.

Bill Melugin broke this news earlier tonight.

BREAKING: ICE Buffalo arrested a Peruvian gang leader yesterday who is wanted for 23 murders in Peru & was caught and released at the U.S. border in May. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, leader of “Los Killers”, was arrested by ICE in Endicott, NY, about 145 miles northwest of NYC.

ICE tells FOX Torres-Navarro was caught by Border Patrol on May 16th near Roma, TX in the Rio Grande Valley, but was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear.

It took almost two months before federal authorities learned he was wanted in Peru for nearly two dozen murders. After being informed, Buffalo based ICE deportation officers found and arrested him yesterday. He is now in ICE detention.

ICE statement to FOX:

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” said ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy. “Well done by our ICE Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody.”

In July, Latina Nocias produced an extensive segment on Gianfranco 23.

The video is in Spanish but you can click on the CC to read the English captions.

