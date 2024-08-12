“I Wear My Trump Hat Every Day” – Muhammad Ali’s Former Wife is Voting for Trump and She Doesn’t Care What You Think About It (VIDEO)

Dr. Khalilah Ali: I’m voting for Trump, so I don’t care what nobody believes. I don’t care what nobody says. I don’t care what you think or whatever. I’ve studied what Trump wants to do. I study what Trump wants to make change. I saw what Trump has tried to do. And people who just want to be a hater, they don’t get any of the information that they need to…

A guy asked me the other day, Why? Why are you voting for Trump? And I told him why. I gave him five reasons. He said, at least you told me a reason. Every time I ask somebody else about it, they never give me a real reason. But at least you gave me a reason, I accept your questions. I accept your answers.

That’s all I got to say. And I don’t care what you think. I don’t care. I don’t care. I believe in something, I believe in something. I don’t care what you believe, and I don’t care what you don’t believe. It don’t matter to me. There you go. People can go wrong in any second. Listen, people can go bad, but I’m not controlling the people. I’m just watching it. That’s the problem.

Reporter: People are afraid to stand up for what they believe in.

Dr. Khalilah Ali: Yeah, but see, I stand up and say what I believe in. If you don’t like it, I don’t care. But see, that’s me. You got a problem with that? You got a problem with me. There you go.

Reporter: Why do you think people are so afraid? Yeah.

Dr. Khalilah Ali: I worry about what Trump had every day. I don’t care about what you think. I got half of my family are Democrats. Do I care? No. But we’re still family. I wear my Trump hat every day.