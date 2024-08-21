Hypocrite Alert: Kamala Harris Forces Plane to Circle for 15 Extra Minutes to Hear Husband Speak at DNC, Ignoring Climate Change Rhetoric

In a glaring display of hypocrisy, Kamala Harris, who has positioned herself as a champion of climate change action, ordered her plane to circle in the sky for an additional 15 minutes so she could listen to her husband, Doug Emhoff, speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

This unnecessary delay, which consumed extra fuel and emitted additional pollutants into the atmosphere, starkly contrasts with her public rhetoric on the urgent need to combat climate change.

Instead of discussing Kamala’s policies or plans to improve the economy, Emhoff chose to tell the crowd a story of how he fell in love with Harris during his speech.

“In 2013, I walked into a contentious client meeting. We worked through the issue, and by the end of the meeting, the now-happy client offered to set me up on a blind date—which is how I ended up with Kamala Harris’s phone number,” Emhoff said.

“Now, people have debated when to call the person you’re being set up with, and never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 a.m. That’s when I dialed—I got Kamala’s voicemail, and I just started talking. I was on my way to an early meeting and, as I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth, for what seemed like far too many minutes, I hung up. By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail, and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary. That wasn’t the only unusual thing about that day.”

Kamala Harris was campaigning in Milwaukee on Tuesday, along with Tim Walz, who came prancing and dancing out onto the stage.

“Kamala—well, we just saw where she is. She’s out on the trail, listening to and talking with voters. I can’t wait for you to come back to Chicago because we’re having a great time here. I’m so proud of her for stepping up for all of us,” said Emhoff.

“But that’s who she is—wherever she is needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. She did it for me and our family, and now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know—she’s ready to lead and is up to this task. She will be a great president, and we will all be proud of her.”

CNN reported that the vice president was returning to Chicago after campaigning in Milwaukee earlier in the day when she decided to have Air Force Two circle for an extra 15 minutes so she could finish watching her husband’s speech.

Rules are for thee and not for me. This should be Kamala’s new slogan.

