“How Dare We Speak Merry Christmas!”: Kamala Harris Scolded Americans for Celebrating Christmas While Illegal Aliens Were Denied Amnesty (Video)

Video from December 2017 surfaced Thursday of then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) berating Americans for celebrating Christmas while illegal aliens were being denied amnesty.

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee and her record is facing fresh scrutiny.

UPDATE: NBC Latino posted a captioned photo of Harris dated December 19, 2017, “”How dare we speak Merry Christmas!!”- Sen. Kamala Harris at Dream Act rally.”

"How dare we speak Merry Christmas!!"- Sen. Kamala Harris at Dream Act rally. pic.twitter.com/XmMRqbzaLg — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) December 19, 2017

In the video first reported by Fox News, Harris is seen wagging her finger and scolding Americans, “And when we all sing happy tunes, and sing Merry Christmas, and wish each other Merry Christmas, these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas. How dare we speak Merry Christmas. How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas.”

WATCH: Kamala Harris rages at press conference for illegal immigrants saying people shouldn't say "Merry Christmas" until they get amnesty. pic.twitter.com/XUDCv3griU — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 1, 2024

Fox News reported Harris was speaking at a press conference reacting to President Trump ending Barack Obama’s DACA program for illegal alien children. (excerpt)

Harris made the remarks in December 2017 at a press conference after then-President Trump had announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shielded some illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors from deportation. Harris said it was “morally wrong” to take away the existing protections for those protected by the Obama-era executive order. Trump had called for Congress to act to come to a deal that would extend those protections coupled with tougher enforcement, including the construction of a wall at the southern border. But, as Congress struggled to reach a deal, liberal activists and Democrats warned that the illegal immigrants were now facing uncertainty over Christmas as their protections would go away. “They don’t know if they will be here in a matter of days, weeks and months,” Harris said. “Since Sept. 5, over 12,000 have lost their status… And for that reason, we must get this done, and we must get it done before the end of this year. No January, no February, no March, now.”

Longer clip via Fox News:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Harris had an op-ed published in Elle dated December 20, 2017 in which she pushed for amnesty (excerpt):

…On September 5 of this year, the Trump Administration cruelly, arbitrarily ended DACA. Since then, more than 12,000 young people have lost DACA status. That’s more than 100 people every single day. These young people’s lives are now in limbo. Without DACA, their only options are to live here without papers and in fear of deportation, or to leave the only country they’ve ever known. They have no path to citizenship. They can’t leave the country and get in line to immigrate here. There is no line. And for this Administration, that’s the point. The decision to rescind DACA is part of a much broader attempt to target immigrants. This Administration has ignited anti-immigrant sentiment, characterizing immigrants as rapists, murderers, and people who are going to steal your jobs. That could not be further from the truth. DACA does not protect criminals from deportation, and approval and renewal are only granted to recipients if, among other things, they have not been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or multiple misdemeanors. …Congress has the ability to fix this. There is bipartisan legislation right now in the House and the Senate that gives these young people a permanent path to citizenship. It’s called the DREAM Act, and we must pass it—now. …With the holidays upon us, it’s my wish that each of my colleagues in the House and the Senate take time to truly see these young people. Not through a lens of partisanship or politics, not through a lens that is ideological, but to just see them based on who they are. These young people cannot wait a minute longer. Congress must pass the DREAM Act now.

After supporting open borders and amnesty all her years in Washington, Harris is now trying to portray herself as a border hawk as she runs for president this year.