Hours Before Kamala Las Vegas Event – It’s Empty – Event Site Shows More “Interested” Than “Going”

by

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Is anybody home?

Only four hours before today’s Kamala Harris event in Las Vegas, and nobody is there.

The above picture was taken at 8 AM Saturday morning in Las Vegas at the Kamala Harris event. The event was scheduled to start at 1:30 but the place was empty. This is no Trump crowd, that’s for sure.

The event showed only 8 people going and another 12 interested this morning. It’s an embarrassment.

A large percent of individuals claimed they would not make it because they are “disabled”. This seemed odd.

And more –

#image_title
#image_title

 

What’s this all about? Is AI generating these responses? It proportionally doesn’t make sense.

Kamala is not close to getting the size of crowds that President Trump is. It’s all a lie.

Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 