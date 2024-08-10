Hours Before Kamala Las Vegas Event – It’s Empty – Event Site Shows More “Interested” Than “Going”

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission
Is anybody home?
Only four hours before today’s Kamala Harris event in Las Vegas, and nobody is there.
The above picture was taken at 8 AM Saturday morning in Las Vegas at the Kamala Harris event. The event was scheduled to start at 1:30 but the place was empty. This is no Trump crowd, that’s for sure.
The event showed only 8 people going and another 12 interested this morning. It’s an embarrassment.
A large percent of individuals claimed they would not make it because they are “disabled”. This seemed odd.
And more –
What’s this all about? Is AI generating these responses? It proportionally doesn’t make sense.