Hours Before Kamala Las Vegas Event – It’s Empty – Event Site Shows More “Interested” Than “Going”

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Is anybody home?

Only four hours before today’s Kamala Harris event in Las Vegas, and nobody is there.

The above picture was taken at 8 AM Saturday morning in Las Vegas at the Kamala Harris event. The event was scheduled to start at 1:30 but the place was empty. This is no Trump crowd, that’s for sure.

The event showed only 8 people going and another 12 interested this morning. It’s an embarrassment.

A large percent of individuals claimed they would not make it because they are “disabled”. This seemed odd.

And more –

What’s this all about? Is AI generating these responses? It proportionally doesn’t make sense.

Kamala is not close to getting the size of crowds that President Trump is. It’s all a lie.