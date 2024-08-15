HORROR: Unarmed Michigan Father and GOP Activist Gunned Down by Evil Neighbor While on Walk After Daughter Touched Mulch – Here’s How to Help the Dad’s Family

A beloved Michigan father of two was killed in cold blood by his demented neighbor over the most trivial dispute possible.

FOX 2 News Detroit reported on Monday that 35-year-old Nathan Morris, an engineer for Ford Motors, was gunned down in cold blood by his 47-year-old neighbor Devereaux Christopher Johnson after the two got into a nasty argument before noon last Saturday in Canton.

The prosecutor’s office said that Johnson initiated the confrontation as the victim and his family were walking down the street. Johnson proceeded to fire his gun multiple times, killing Morris, who was unarmed.

Michigan RNC Committeewoman Hima Kolanagireddy posted a message on the Michigan Republican Party X page revealing that Johnson was reportedly incensed after one of Morris’s daughters supposedly touched the mulch in his yard. Morris then sacrificed himself to save his family from the demon threatening his loved ones.

“The neighbor took a gun out and started threatening the family. Nathan sent his family home and said that he would try and (defuse) the situation, but instead was shot and killed,” she wrote.

Nathan Morris was a friend, a fellow patriot, a strong Christian, a wonderful husband to Becky, and a great dad to Molly and Zoey. He was an engineer at Ford Motors and got involved in politics when Ford mandated COVID-19 vaccines. He ran for Canton School board to make schools… — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) August 11, 2024

Kolanagireddy also noted that she worked closely with Morris “as the former Chair of the MI-6th CDRC, and as a member of the Wayne 6th CDRC, of which he was a secretary. Morris got involved in local GOP politics after Ford mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

She called Morris “a gentle soul” who was “near perfect.”

Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh released a statement condemning the horrific crime while expressing condolences to Morris’s family and the neighbors who possibly witnessed the incident.

“This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim,” Baugh said. “The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event.”

FOX News reported that Johnson has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Wayne County jail without bond.

Johnson lived in Morris’s neighborhood for 12 years and has a criminal history. FOX 2 News Detroit reports that Johnson has had multiple contacts with Canton police for assaulting neighbors and attacking police officers. He also has criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s.

The Gateway Pundit readers can help the Morris family by donating to a GiveSendGo fundraiser set up in his name. Please click on this link to do so.