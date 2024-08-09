HORROR: Passenger Plane Carrying 62 People Spirals Out of the Sky, Crashes Outside São Paulo, Brazil (VIDEO)

by

A passenger plane fell out of the sky and crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, 62 souls were on board the Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight when the plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo.

The plane went into a flat spin before it crashed into several homes.

According to reports, all 62 people aboard the flight – 58 passengers and 4 crew members – perished.

It is unclear if people were inside of the homes when the plane crashed.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” according to a statement by airline Voepass.

WATCH:

Additional footage shows the impact site.

(warning: graphic):

Brazil’s president Lula da Silva delivered brief remarks on the plane crash.

“Very sad news. All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims,” Lula da Silva said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 