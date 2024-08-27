HORROR: Florida Mom Left with Catastrophic Head and Brain Injuries After Migrant Amazon Driver Creams Her and Her Little Baby – Judge Then Releases Migrant on Bond (VIDEO)

A terrifying scene unfolded last week after a migrant Amazon driver slammed into a Florida mom who was pushing her 4-month-old baby in a stroller, leaving the mother with catastrophic brain injuries and the baby being thrown into the street.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that the mom, who remains anonymous, was walking just outside Miami with her infant and the family dog on a leash when they were reportedly struck by 45-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Sarahy Parra-Ovalles last Thursday. Miami-Dade Police revealed the hit-and-run happened at NE 191st St. 7th Ave. in the gated Aventura Isles community.

Footage captured from the scene shows the mom pushing her infant along before the Amazon car driven by Parra-Orvalles appears out of nowhere and slams directly into them.

Parra-Ovalles then stops the vehicle car to prop up the stroller and place the baby in the seat. She then flees the scene of the crime.

CBS News Miami reported that both the mom and her son were hospitalized following the incident. The mom suffered severe injuries to her brain and skull.

The woman suffered a catastrophic brain injury, a broken skull, and a brain bleed. The baby suffered a forehead laceration but thankfully escaped without more serious injuries.

The family’s lawyer, Judd Rosen told The New York Post on Tuesday that the mom is now home recovering from her debilitating injuries. The infant is reportedly now fine.

The Post reports that Parra-Ovalles entered the US on a tourist visa in 2019, which then expired in 2021. The Biden-Harris regime then granted her Temporary Protected Status later in 2021, which allowed her to apply for a work permit.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Parra-Ovalles on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash without serious bodily injury. But a judge later released her on bond in an infuriating turn of events.

Rosen was livid after this happened and told the Post that his client was “horrified” the migrant was allowed back on the street.

“She was run down in broad daylight and left for dead, and within 24 hours of getting arrested, she (the suspect) is back on the streets, potentially driving around,” he stated. “Where is the justice system when you need them?”