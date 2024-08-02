Hillary Clinton Turns Sheila Jackson Lee’s Funeral Into Campaign Event For Kamala Harris with Shrill Speech (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton turned Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral in Houston, Texas into a campaign event for Kamala Harris.

Sheila Jackson Lee recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

Kamala Harris greeted the Clintons at Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral.

WATCH:

Kamala greets Crooked Hillary Clinton

The Clintons immediately endorsed Kamala Harris for president after Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race last month.

Harris is the chosen one. She wasn’t chosen by the people. Harris was installed by a small group of Democrat elitists because she could never have won the primary.

Hillary turned the late lawmaker’s funeral into a campaign event.

“But come next January when our first woman president takes the oath of office, I’ll be thinking of Sheila, wondering what up in heaven she’s wearing, what magnificent long scarf she has wrapped around herself,” Hillary Clinton said.

