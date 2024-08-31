Hillary Clinton Drops Out of Kamala Harris Fundraiser in the Hamptons After Getting Covid From DNC Convention Superspreader in Chicago

Hillary Clinton skipped a $100,000 per ticket Kamala Harris event in the Hamptons earlier this week after she fell ill with Covid.

According to Page Six, Hillary Clinton sent her husband Bill Clinton to the fundraiser instead.

Clinton was one of the many DNC Convention attendees to get Covid after attending the superspreader in Chicago last week.

Hillary spoke at the convention last week.

.@HillaryClinton: "We refused to give up on America. Millions marched. Many ran for office. We kept our eyes on the future. Well, my friends, the future is here! I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us. They would say, 'Keep going!'" #DNC pic.twitter.com/jHLg9jbkka — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2024

The DNC Convention, which was the Democrat party’s biggest in-person event since 2016, turned out to be a Covid superspreader even though attendees were vaccinated.

"What is it like being in a room where four years ago this would have been a superspreader event?" There is so much misinformation in this interview. The DNC convention is a superspreader and happening during the peak of one of the largest summer COVID surges of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PDE2Z44YzI — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) August 23, 2024

When you spend five days in Chicago for the DNC and come home with COVID-19. Womp womp. pic.twitter.com/4xXq8PGNTi — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) August 25, 2024

Indeed. I arrived at the DNC healthy and hopeful and left very sick and disillusioned. https://t.co/oqWfFVjyMk pic.twitter.com/LdOMBd42aR — Yasmine Taeb (@YasmineTaeb) August 24, 2024

Hillary Clinton had to skip the elitist Hamptons fundraiser because she was home sick with Covid, according to Page Six.

Page Six reported: