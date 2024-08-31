Hillary Clinton Drops Out of Kamala Harris Fundraiser in the Hamptons After Getting Covid From DNC Convention Superspreader in Chicago

Hillary Clinton skipped a $100,000 per ticket Kamala Harris event in the Hamptons earlier this week after she fell ill with Covid.

According to Page Six, Hillary Clinton sent her husband Bill Clinton to the fundraiser instead.

Clinton was one of the many DNC Convention attendees to get Covid after attending the superspreader in Chicago last week.

Hillary spoke at the convention last week.

The DNC Convention, which was the Democrat party’s biggest in-person event since 2016, turned out to be a Covid superspreader even though attendees were vaccinated.

Hillary Clinton had to skip the elitist Hamptons fundraiser because she was home sick with Covid, according to Page Six.

Page Six reported:

Hillary Clinton bowed out of a Hamptons fundraiser for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Monday, we hear, after the former secretary of state came down with COVID-19.

Husband and former President Bill Clinton stepped in, sources say, to speak at the Sag Harbor event along with Harris’ hubby, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The event was held at the home of mega art collectors Lisa and Richard Perry, who are known to house works by Frank Stella, Alexander Calder, Ellsworth Kelly and Donald Judd, among other blue-chip artists.

Tickets at the highest tier went for a cool $100,000 each, and an invitation seen by Page Six said, “This is likely to be one of the last small events in the NY area before the election, so it is not to be missed.”

