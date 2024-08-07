Hillary Clinton Defends “Tampon Tim” Nickname For Tim Walz and It Doesn’t Go Well

by

Failed Democratic presidential candidate talks to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about "deprogramming" Trump supporters.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton jumped in to defend Tim Walz for providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in schools.

Trump supporters trolled Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz with a new nickname: “Tampon Tim.”

Hillary Clinton defended Tim Walz and conveniently left out the part that he signed a law mandating tampons in boys’ bathrooms.

It didn’t go well for Hillary.

