Hillary Clinton Defends “Tampon Tim” Nickname For Tim Walz and It Doesn’t Go Well

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton jumped in to defend Tim Walz for providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in schools.
Trump supporters trolled Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz with a new nickname: “Tampon Tim.”
Here we go …#TamponTim
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 6, 2024
#TamponTim pic.twitter.com/eBPyEOSWPC
— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 6, 2024
HANNITY: “They’re calling him tonight — Tampon Tim” pic.twitter.com/NhXwIB002N
— ALX (@alx) August 7, 2024
Hillary Clinton defended Tim Walz and conveniently left out the part that he signed a law mandating tampons in boys’ bathrooms.
How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz's compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let's do this everywhere. pic.twitter.com/hk6v8cs8p4
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 7, 2024
It didn’t go well for Hillary.
LOL rent free. https://t.co/zNhFcvJyDY
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 7, 2024
Indeed, let's tell people everywhere that Tim wants tampons in the boy's restroom. Nice idea Hills! https://t.co/1dyzsKSurP
— Miss G (@RealityFinding) August 7, 2024
It’s because he mandated them in *boys’* bathrooms, part of the Left’s unholy agenda to convince boys that they’re girls and girls that they’re boys. https://t.co/nhCVoLi5oB
— Michael Cassidy ✝️ (@MichaelCassidy) August 7, 2024
Hillary is proud of Walz for placing tampons in the boy's bathrooms in his state's schools! https://t.co/xRFu6MmEG3
— Luce Wood (@wood_luce) August 7, 2024
Young boys don’t have periods, dumbass https://t.co/KP1sqB0bUC
— Bobby Diesel (@TheSaltySlim) August 7, 2024