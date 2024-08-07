Hillary Clinton Defends “Tampon Tim” Nickname For Tim Walz and It Doesn’t Go Well

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton jumped in to defend Tim Walz for providing menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms in schools.

Trump supporters trolled Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz with a new nickname: “Tampon Tim.”

HANNITY: “They’re calling him tonight — Tampon Tim” pic.twitter.com/NhXwIB002N — ALX (@alx) August 7, 2024

Hillary Clinton defended Tim Walz and conveniently left out the part that he signed a law mandating tampons in boys’ bathrooms.

How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz's compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let's do this everywhere. pic.twitter.com/hk6v8cs8p4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 7, 2024

It didn’t go well for Hillary.

Indeed, let's tell people everywhere that Tim wants tampons in the boy's restroom. Nice idea Hills! https://t.co/1dyzsKSurP — Miss G (@RealityFinding) August 7, 2024

It’s because he mandated them in *boys’* bathrooms, part of the Left’s unholy agenda to convince boys that they’re girls and girls that they’re boys. https://t.co/nhCVoLi5oB — Michael Cassidy ✝️ (@MichaelCassidy) August 7, 2024

Hillary is proud of Walz for placing tampons in the boy's bathrooms in his state's schools! https://t.co/xRFu6MmEG3 — Luce Wood (@wood_luce) August 7, 2024