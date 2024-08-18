Don Lemon Interviews New Jersey Voters and Finds Out Most People Support Trump – One Guy Laughs in His Face Over Kamala! (VIDEO)

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon interviewed people in Atlantic City, New Jersey and found out Trump has more support than Kamala Harris.

Jersey is Trump country.

Earlier this year Trump held a massive rally in Jersey. 80,000+ people showed up to see Trump in Jersey.

Thousands of Trump supporters wait for President Trump to speak in Wildwood, New Jersey hours before his arrival. – screen grab

Don Lemon was surprised to learn that a lot of people in Jersey support Trump.

“Four years ago it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now,” one person told Don Lemon.

Don Lemon then tried “fact-checking” the man by rattling off government propaganda and the man laughed in his face.

Lemon is an out-of-touch elitist.

WATCH:

One woman literally called “bullshit” on Don Lemon’s lie about Kamala Harris’s economy.

“I know nobody likes him but we had good times with Donald Trump. The economy was good, life was good,” a woman said.

Don Lemon absurdly claimed the economy is better now under Joe Biden.

“Bullsh*t!” the woman said.

WATCH:

