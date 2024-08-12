HE’S SHOT: Biden Says Ku Klux Klan Members Took Off Their Hoods When Trump Was in Office Because They Knew They Had an Ally in the White House (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a pre-recorded interview with CBS News’s Robert Costa.

Biden told Robert Costa that Ku Klux Klan members took off their hoods when Trump was president because they knew they had an ally in the White House.

He’s completely shot.

“Every other time the Ku Klux Klan’s been involved they’ve worn hoods, so they’re not identified,” Biden said.

“Under his presidency, they came out of those woods with no hoods, knowing they had an ally. That’s how I read it,” Biden added.

“They knew they had an ally in the White House and he stepped up for them,” he said.

Robert Costa sat there and nodded in agreement like a hack.

WATCH:

NEW: President Biden says Ku Klux Klan members took their hoods off when Trump was in office because they ‘knew’ they had an “ally” in the White House. This man is losing it. “Every other time the Ku Klux Klan’s been involved they’ve worn hoods, so they’re not identified.”… pic.twitter.com/aAyMkJq4sH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist. He always makes shocking racist remarks…especially when he does interviews with black radio hosts.

In 2020 Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

WATCH:

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

Every once in a while the mask slips and the public sees the real Joe Biden.