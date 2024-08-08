HE’S COOKED: Biden in His First Public Appearance in Days: “28 Out of Every High School Students is Latino, We Better Start Figuring It Out” (VIDEO)

This guy has the nuclear codes.

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled out to his first public appearance in days.

Biden welcomed the Texas Rangers to the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship season.

Things went sideways after Biden went off-script.

“He’s gonna need another finger or else he’s gotta put the fifth ringer on his thumb, I mean, I don’t know how you do that, man…” Biden said.

At one point Joe Biden said everyone should start learning about Latino culture.

“28 out of every high school students is Latino, we better start figuring it out,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

After mumbling through brief remarks, a confused Biden left the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

“All right, what am I doing now?” Biden said before beelining to children.

