He’s Back! Trump Breaks the Internet with Post on X/Twitter Ahead of Live Interview with Elon Musk

President Trump is back on X after taking some time away from the social media platform.

Trump tweeted a campaign ad ahead of his highly anticipated live interview with Elon Musk on Monday evening at 8 pm ET.

WATCH:

“Are you better off now than you were when I was president?” Trump said in a follow-up post.

“Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline,” he said. “Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!”

The last time Trump posted on X was nearly one year ago.

In December 2022, part 5 of the release of “Twitter Files” included part 3 of the internal discussions on the day President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021.

After January 6, Twitter employees organized and demanded their employer ban Trump.

In the early afternoon of January 8, The Washington Post published an open letter signed by over 300 Twitter employees to CEO Jack Dorsey demanding Trump’s ban. “We must examine Twitter’s complicity in what President-Elect Biden has rightly termed insurrection.”

Twitter Safety assessed Trump’s tweets did not violate policies.

Trump was still banned even though the team privately concluded he never violated policies.

Elon Musk reinstated President Trump after he bought Twitter and officially changed it to X.