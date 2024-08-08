Here We Go: WHO Chief Calls Emergency Meeting of Experts to Decide if Monkeypox Outbreak Warrants Highest Level of International Health Alert

Just in time for the election!

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced an “emergency” meeting of international experts on Wednesday. The meeting aims to address growing concerns over the monkeypox virus and determine whether the outbreak warrants the highest level of international health alert.

Tedros stated that the WHO emergency committee would convene “as soon as possible” to determine whether the outbreak qualifies as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Such a designation would empower him to initiate emergency responses under the International Health Regulations.

“In light of the spread of [monkeypox] outside [Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)], and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise me on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros tweeted.

“The committee will meet as soon as possible and will be made up of independent experts from a range of relevant disciplines from around the world,” he added.

In light of the spread of #mpox outside #DRC, and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise me on whether the outbreak represents a public health… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 7, 2024

According to the news release, monkeypox is endemic in Central and West Africa and can be transmitted through physical contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

While monkeypox gained global attention during the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, it is essential to scrutinize how the WHO handled previous outbreaks. In 2022, mpox was declared a PHEIC but was deemed under control by May 2023. However, the DRC is currently facing a severe outbreak with over 14,000 cases reported this year alone.

The recent announcement has not been met with universal approval. Many citizens express deep mistrust toward the WHO and its approach to public health emergencies. Responses on social media reflect a growing frustration with the overreach by global health authorities.

Responses online include:

“YOU are the threat to public health, you insufferable tyrant.”

“Give it up, Dude. We’re definitely not doing any of that again.”

“Why don’t you ever talk about the 40% rise in all-cause mortality worldwide? Why don’t you ever mention the 35 million who’ve died after getting your mandated gene therapies? Seems like that represents a public health emergency of international concern.”

“No one cares what you or your Marxist committees think. We are free people who do not answer to you or your globalist masters.”

“And here come the lying globalists no one voted for. Just FRO.”

#MPOX? as in #MonkeyPox? The sexually transmitted disease? The disease that was supposed to be the biggest scare since COVID but stopped being talked about because only homosxuals, animals, and small child victims of pdophilia were catching it? That MPOX?

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) was working with scientists to develop a new name for the monkeypox virus that will not be “discriminatory and stigmatizing,” an effort to employ “woke” ideals in virology.