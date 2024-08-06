Harris-Walz is That Bad: CNBC Host Tells Viewers ‘If You Care About Your Paycheck, Go with Trump’

On Monday, as the Stock Market cratered during the Kamala Crash, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer had clear advice for his viewers….support President Trump.

“If you’re in the stock market, if you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump,” Cramer said. “That’s what you do.”

Fellow CNBC host David H. Faber asked incredulously, “You do?”

Cramer responded, “Yeah, well, he wants to cut your taxes.”

Faber whined, “Oh, he wants to cut taxes.”

Cramer replied, “Your taxes.”

Faber added, “No, my taxes got raised enormously under the last Trump administration… I’m in a blue state… They want to k*ll us…..they want to put us out of business.”

Who wants to tell Faber that blue states are suffering because of liberal governors like California’s Gavin Newsom, Illinois’ JB Pritzker, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, and New York’s Kathy Hochul?

Watch: