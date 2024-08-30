Hamas Terror Leader Calls for Suicide Attacks on Israel

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘We want to return to martyrdom operations.’

One of the overseas chiefs of the Hamas terror organization of Gaza, which last October 7 slaughtered some 1,200 Israelis in an open act of war against the Middle East democracy, now wants suicide attacks on Israel.

Confirmation comes in a report in Israel365News, which reported Hamas “leader abroad” Khaled Mashaal said, “We want to return to martyrdom operations.”

It was during an address in Istanbul, Turkey, that Mashaal said, “Resistance operations in the West Bank are escalating despite the harsh conditions. … This is a situation that can only be addressed by open conflict. They are fighting us with open conflict, and we are confronting them with open conflict.’

Decades have passed without enforceable peace among the Muslims and Palestinians who often have insisted on the complete obliteration of Israel to satisfy their demands.

The closest in recent years has been the development of the Abraham Accords, which under then-President Donald Trump produced actual peace agreements involving Israel and several of its Arab neighbors.

Hamas, while being the elected government in Gaza, also has been designated as a terror organization by various groups.

It proved its terror basis last October when its soldiers infiltrated Israel and killed some 1,200 citizens, often in horrific fashion such as burning entire families alive. Since then, Israel’s military has been on the march to remove that threat of terror from being repeated.