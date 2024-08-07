Hacker Interrupts Leftist Reporter Mark Halperin’s Livestream on Walz-Harris Ticket — Plays Explicit Video of a Black Man Ma$turbating

A hacker disrupted a livestream hosted by leftist commentator Mark Halperin, which was set to discuss the newly announced Walz-Harris ticket. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

Halperin had previously tweeted about the anticipated discussion, stating, “Tonight’s 2WAY on the Harris-Walz ticket will be at 7:30 PM ET. I have been flooded with more emails, texts, and calls about the Walz pick than any other recent story — more than on the debate, the assassination attempt, the Vance pick, or Joe Biden stepping aside. So there’s a lot to converse about.”

He added, “And for those who believe this was a politically bad pick for Vice President Harris, we all should keep an open mind. As one smart person pointed out to me: What if Walz gives a boffo speech tonight? Or what if America falls in love with the man called ‘Coach’? Join us and learn more about Tim Walz!”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was one of the speakers during the live stream. He criticized Harris’s decision to choose Walz over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

“She threw away Pennsylvania and moved to the left where her major weakness is,” Gingrich asserted. He emphasized that it would be “malpractice” for the Trump campaign not to capitalize on this misstep.

One of the most disturbing moments came when a leftist participant made a false statement about the Democrats’ stance on abortion.

“What you’re saying about Democrats killing live-born babies. It does not happen. When we look at how women today have less rights than women did when I was growing up,” said one less informed Democrat.

However, the serious tone of the discussion was shattered when a hacker infiltrated the livestream and played an explicit video featuring a naked black man masturbating. It took the organizers some time to respond and take action.

Viewers took to social media to express their disgust and disappointment. One user lamented, “Dear Mark Halperin, me and my wife are no longer supporters after tonight’s livestream. Our kids are now scarred for life. SHAME! Unfollowed!”

Another user wrote, “Is it really a hack if 99% of the people on that call seemed to enjoy that type of filth.” Another said, “They were so used to it.”

The livestream was subsequently set to private on YouTube following the incident.

