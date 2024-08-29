Greg Kelly: “George W. Bush – Is Contemplating an Endorsement of Kamala Harris – What a Disgrace!” (VIDEO)

On Wednesday night, Newsmax host Greg Kelly warned the former President George W. Bush may endorse Kamala Harris for president.

This would be quite the coup for Democrats considering Kamala promotes totalitarian speech restrictions, catastrophic foreign policy, Marxist economic policy, and raw hatred for American history and culture.

Greg Kelly: Even if Kamala Harris were intelligent and gifted, a gifted speaker, something like that, there’s no way she could defend what has happened at the border. Joe Biden can’t. She can’t. If they were asked objective, real questions, it’s indefensible.

How about our loss in Afghanistan? No, they can’t. This is part of the reason why they’re hiding. These answers are beyond them, and they’re not good at politics. They’re not good at it. They have to be the monstrosity, the depravity at the White House. That is indefensible. And so is the crime wave that they have encouraged, the legalization, essentially, of shoplifting in this bogus conversation America has had about race. With all that stuff going on, it’s totally indefensible. They’re getting ready for their big We’ll be in an interview tomorrow on CNN.

Guess who might just be on the fence and thinking about endorsing Kamala Harris? George W. Bush. Remember that guy? Yeah. word is, he’s contemplating an endorsement of Kamala Harris. There was a rumor during the DNC that there was some momentum that he was going to do it during the DNC, and now there’s speculation that he might do it before the election at some point.

What a disgrace. How dare he? After what he brought this country through and what we’re going through right now, things that he doesn’t have to deal with because he’s rich and he’s ensconced in a cocoon of comfort.

The rest of us have to deal with this stuff. There are big signs at the Republican Party. I mean, the establishment, the RINO, the country club set, are doing all they can to help Kamala. More than 200 Bush, McCain, Romney alums, endorse Harris for President and criticized Trump, going out of their way to do this.

Let’s look at their endorsement of Harris. I mean, this is unnecessary. We jointly declare that we’re voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walsh this November. Abroad democratic movements will be irreperably as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance, kow-to-out of dictators Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies. We can’t let that happen. They’re not going to let it happen, right? They’re not going to let it happen. 200 people from the swamp signed this letter. I remind you something, right? When people come together and sign letters when they’re in the swamp. A couple of names are, well, not that noteworthy, but the titles are interesting.

Let’s put them up one by one, if you don’t mind. 200 RINOs and leading with the following.

Christopher Barton, Director, National Security Council, Chief Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee, Committee on Intelligence, George W. Bush Administration. What a swamp dweller, huh? I mean, this is textbook swamp.

Jeffrey Bobeck, Director of External Affairs at the Department of Energy for George W. Bush. Thanks, Jeffrey.

I’m surprised at this one. Daniel Connor, presidential helicopter for Marine One. Hey, fly the helicopter and that’s it. We don’t want to hear this stuff.

And Anne Dixon, intern. They had interns sign these letters. It does remind you, though, the Hunter Biden. This is bogus, right? I mean, they don’t know what they’re talking about. These are swamp people in it for themselves. Yeah, remember the Hunter Biden laptop? Remember the 51 intelligence officials – Russia disinformation.

These RINOs are disgusting and are part of the reason that Democrats were allowed to steal this country and destroy it.

Never forget this.