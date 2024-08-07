Greg Gutfeld Embarrasses Liberal Jessica Tarlov With Real-Time Fact Check (Video)

The Five’s Greg Gutfeld utterly embarrassed liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov when she tried to rehash a long-debunked hoax about President Donald Trump.

Tarlov falsely claimed that President Donald Trump instructed people to “inject bleach” as a method of fighting COVID-19.

Her co-hosts groaned at her embarrassing attempt to push fake news.

Tarlov: Covid and injecting bleach into….

Jeanine Pirro: Oh, come on.

Gutfeld: That’s a hoax.

Tarlov: It’s not a hoax.

Gutfeld: No one said injecting bleach. Please look it up. We’ll do it in real-time.

Pirro: He never said that.

Crosstalk

Gutfeld: You are literally living in a delusion right now. That never was said. Do the research.

Tarlov: Ok. (as she pulls out her phone)

Gutfeld: No one ever said injecting bleach. Look it up. It’s been debunked. That’s just like the fine people hoax. I hate having to fix these things in real-time.

The fake news that Tarlov and her ilk continue to try to peddle to low-information voters is a brazen lie. Trump never told people to inject themselves with bleach.

In April 2020, as the country was grappling with the early stages of the pandemic, President Trump held a presser that referred to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

Trump was mocked for suggesting light therapy, while biotech firm Aytu BioScience announced they were partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.