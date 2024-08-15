Green Beret DESTROYS Stolen Valor Tim Walz For 7 Minutes Straight at Trump-Vance Event (VIDEO)

A Green Beret absolutely destroyed stolen valor Tim Walz during a Trump-Vance event in western Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

And the videos keep coming!

Walz never deployed. He abandoned his battalion after they were deployed to Iraq so he could run for Congress.

Tim Walz introduced himself at a 2006 veterans event as a “retired command sergeant major,” which is a lie.

Stolen valor Tim Walz lied about his rank in a 2009 farewell message to soldiers actually deploying to Iraq.

In the 2009 video, Walz falsely claims he is a “retired Command Sergeant Major” as he sends a farewell message to soldiers deploying.

Walz was a sitting Congressman in 2009 lying about his rank. He should be charged.

The Harris Camp claimed Walz ‘misspoke’ when he implied he went to war.

Pat Harrigan, a Green Beret who is running for Congress in North Carolina’s 10th district, went off on Tim Walz for seven straight minutes.

“The Command Sergeant Major who replaced him, the mother of one of his unit’s fallen soldiers and the unit’s Chaplain are calling him a coward. How dare Tim Walz call it simply partisan attacks,” Pat Harrigan said.

“Tim Walz is a coward who betrayed his men at their greatest time of need and is not fit to serve America as vice president,” Harrigan added.

“Millions of Americans — and especially Veterans and service members like myself — are appalled that anyone, especially a candidate for Vice President of the United States, would blatantly and deliberately lie about their military record for political gain,” Harrigan said.

“Tim Walz did not misspeak: He knew exactly what he was doing, and by both lying about his rank in the National Guard and abandoning his brothers in arms prior to deployment, he has proven that he prioritizes politics above honor, and the halls of Congress over the hallowed grounds of VFW’s across America,” Harrigan said.

