Gold Star Mother Steps Forward: “My Son Was Killed in Iraq Serving in the Military Unit Tim Walz Abandoned”

Gold Star mother Kathy Miller came out of the shadows this week to condemn Tim Walz for his cowardice and for embellishing his military record to gain public office after abandoning his troops as they went off to the Iraq War in 2006.
Kathy’s son Kyle Randall Miller was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq. Kyle was not even old enough to drink but gave his live for his country.
Kyle was sitting in the passenger seat when his Humvee was blown up by Islamists in Iraq.
Tim Walz, who became Kamala Harris’ running mate this week, was part of the same Minnesota National Guard unit as Kyle. However, Walz bailed on his unit two months before their deployment, opting to campaign for Congress instead of serving in Iraq.
Kathy Miller says Walz abandoned his troops. She told The Daily Mail, “My son was killed in Iraq serving in the military unit Tim Walz abandoned.”
The Daily Mail reported:
When soldier Kyle Miller was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on June 29, 2006, the man expected to lead them into combat was not there.
Tim Walz, who would go on to be Kamala Harris’ running mate, left his Minnesota National Guard unit two months before it deployed – and some will never trust him again…
…In an emotional interview with DailyMail.com, nearly two decades after 19-year-old Kyle’s death, Kathy Miller said: ‘I don’t think it’s fair that (Walz) takes credit when he didn’t step up to the plate.
‘Walz claims a rank he never earned. When he was called to serve, and protect our country he didn’t.
‘To publicly present false prestige of his unearned rank an inaccurate representation, is a falsehood of who he truly is.
‘My son stepped up to the plate. All our sons stepped up.
‘My son wasn’t even 21 years old. He couldn’t even buy alcohol. Yet he took the step to serve our country while Walz found the best way to run away.’
‘It was the coward’s way out.’