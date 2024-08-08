Gold Star Mother Steps Forward: “My Son Was Killed in Iraq Serving in the Military Unit Tim Walz Abandoned”

Gold Star mother Kathy Miller came out of the shadows this week to condemn Tim Walz for his cowardice and for embellishing his military record to gain public office after abandoning his troops as they went off to the Iraq War in 2006.

Kathy’s son Kyle Randall Miller was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq. Kyle was not even old enough to drink but gave his live for his country.

Kyle was sitting in the passenger seat when his Humvee was blown up by Islamists in Iraq.

Tim Walz, who became Kamala Harris’ running mate this week, was part of the same Minnesota National Guard unit as Kyle. However, Walz bailed on his unit two months before their deployment, opting to campaign for Congress instead of serving in Iraq.

Kathy Miller says Walz abandoned his troops. She told The Daily Mail, “My son was killed in Iraq serving in the military unit Tim Walz abandoned.”

The Daily Mail reported: