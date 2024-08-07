“Georgia Owes President Donald Trump an Apology” – Fulton County to Address Voter Fraud Issues in 2020 Election in Wednesday Special Hearing

by

“Georgia owes President Trump an Apology” says election integrity expert Joe Rossi in Fulton County.

More evidence came out recently summarizing the corruption and fraud in the 2020 Election in Georgia.

A hearing will take place this morning in Georgia to discuss the corrupt acts that occurred in Fulton County in the 2020 Election.

“Georgia owes President Trump an apology”—Joe Rossi discusses the fraud uncovered in Fulton County during the 2020 Election. Instead of apologizing, the corrupt politicians in Georgia are covering up their crimes and working with the corrupt DA Fani Willis to indict President Trump for claiming that the election in the state was stolen.

Here is the chart Joe Rossi is referring to. This shows that ballots were double-counted in Fulton County and intentionally covered up.

President Trump is being sued for claiming the 2020 Election in Georgia was stolen and the Gateway Pundit is being sued for reporting on the election steal in Fulton County, Georgia.

Here is the information on the steal in Georgia and the case against The Gateway Pundit, with Jim and Joe Hoft with Lara Logan and attorney and former professor David Clements.

Photo of author
Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 