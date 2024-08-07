“Georgia Owes President Donald Trump an Apology” – Fulton County to Address Voter Fraud Issues in 2020 Election in Wednesday Special Hearing

“Georgia owes President Trump an Apology” says election integrity expert Joe Rossi in Fulton County.

More evidence came out recently summarizing the corruption and fraud in the 2020 Election in Georgia.

A hearing will take place this morning in Georgia to discuss the corrupt acts that occurred in Fulton County in the 2020 Election.

IMPORTANT GA State Election Board will discuss SEB2023-025 this morning 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images 20,713 original votes from tabulators out of thin air 3,930 duplicates counted and inserted via intentional human intervention. a.k.a. FRAUD pic.twitter.com/gh1VtL9VBr — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 7, 2024

“Georgia owes President Trump an apology”—Joe Rossi discusses the fraud uncovered in Fulton County during the 2020 Election. Instead of apologizing, the corrupt politicians in Georgia are covering up their crimes and working with the corrupt DA Fani Willis to indict President Trump for claiming that the election in the state was stolen.

WATCH: How 3,930 duplicate votes were fraudulently added to the 2020 Election results in Fulton County “Who in the room thinks that’s accidental?” pic.twitter.com/xjQ2xjF7QW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 7, 2024

Here is the chart Joe Rossi is referring to. This shows that ballots were double-counted in Fulton County and intentionally covered up.

This chart shows how the double-counted ballots were taken from the original batches and the doubling occurred. The incredible confusion of this chart shows that it’s impossible that it was accidental. Someone was trying to disguise the duplication. pic.twitter.com/xV8H4ZLu1h — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) August 7, 2024

President Trump is being sued for claiming the 2020 Election in Georgia was stolen and the Gateway Pundit is being sued for reporting on the election steal in Fulton County, Georgia.

Here is the information on the steal in Georgia and the case against The Gateway Pundit, with Jim and Joe Hoft with Lara Logan and attorney and former professor David Clements.