Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Is Preventing an Investigation into the 2020 Election from Taking Place

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is preventing an investigation into the 2020 Election.

Who else is in cahoots with Governor Kemp and the Democrats to stop the Georgia State Election Board (SEB)?

Yesterday BIG NEWS dropped how the SEB has not received their funding from Governor Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget (OPB) as appropriated by the Georgia State Legislature for 2024

Without their funding, the SEB is unable to effectively do their jobs to help ensure secure, free and fair elections

Why?

It’s because everyone is being told to sit down and shut up by Governor Kemp’s minions working back channels to silence everyone, including me

The powers that be in the state don’t want Donald Trump finding out about this after their recent public peace treaty.

Kemp working behind the scenes to undermine election integrity certainly sheds light on his true motives. It just doesn’t jive with Kemp’s public words of support to help Trump in the State of Georgia.

•Kemp is funding them with his fundraising committee, helping to keep them in office

•They have aspirations to run for public office and won’t call out the Governor, even when he is doing nothing to stop the lawlessness surrounding Georgia’s elections

•They work for the state government and will not criticize their boss out of fear of losing their livelihoods (understandable)

It’s the that everyone knows and NO ONE is willing to talk about.

All Kemp is worried about is his own political aspirations and in his own words in a recent interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, Kemp said, when asked about voting. Kemp continued that he was focused on, “ ”

Kemp is saying he supports Trump just so it gives him cover with the grassroots when he runs in the future. He knows he can’t do it without grassroots Republicans.

Unlike the Democrats, these three “Republicans” are quietly slithering behind the scenes.

So is everyone clear on why Georgia is so corrupt? Are you taking names on who is remaining silent while Governor Kemp is not funding the SEB?

Or should we start calling them out?

