Former Trump White House Spox Stephanie Grisham Launches Nasty Attack on Trump in DNC Speech – Trump Camp Responds (VIDEO)

Disgruntled Trump White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham launched a nasty attack against President Trump in a DNC speech Tuesday night.

Recall that Stephanie Grisham has been attacking the Trump family with lies for years.

Stephanie Grisham sashayed onto the stage Tuesday night and launched into an anti-Trump tirade.

The serial liar claimed Trump calls his supporters “basement dwellers.”

“I saw him when the cameras were off,” Grisham about Trump. “Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them ‘basement dwellers.’ …He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.”

Donald Trump's former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, speaks at the DNC and says she will vote for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/a4fOaDArn4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2024

Stephanie Grisham believes Americans will be thinking of her “bravery” when they are in the voting booth in November.

“No one knows who she is,” the Trump campaign said.

Disgruntled Press Secretary (Who Never Held A Press Briefing) Stephanie Grisham says she "really believes that" Americans will be thinking of her and her "bravery" when they are in the voting booth in November. (No one knows who she is) pic.twitter.com/VFXRQdU72t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

“Grisham botched that speech,” Trump advisor Jason Miller said.

Grisham botched that speech. https://t.co/DCpEaTNq7b — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 20, 2024

“That’s one more time at the podium than she logged as White House press secretary, when she didn’t hold a single press briefing while occupying the position,” Trump 2020 comms director Tim Murtaugh said.