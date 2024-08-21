Former Trump White House Spox Stephanie Grisham Launches Nasty Attack on Trump in DNC Speech – Trump Camp Responds (VIDEO)

by

Disgruntled Trump White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham launched a nasty attack against President Trump in a DNC speech Tuesday night.

Recall that Stephanie Grisham has been attacking the Trump family with lies for years.

Stephanie Grisham sashayed onto the stage Tuesday night and launched into an anti-Trump tirade.

The serial liar claimed Trump calls his supporters “basement dwellers.”

“I saw him when the cameras were off,” Grisham about Trump. “Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them ‘basement dwellers.’ …He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.”

WATCH:

Stephanie Grisham believes Americans will be thinking of her “bravery” when they are in the voting booth in November.

“No one knows who she is,” the Trump campaign said.

WATCH:

“Grisham botched that speech,” Trump advisor Jason Miller said.

“That’s one more time at the podium than she logged as White House press secretary, when she didn’t hold a single press briefing while occupying the position,” Trump 2020 comms director Tim Murtaugh said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 