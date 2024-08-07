Former NFL Player Randy Gradishar Shares Powerful Christian Message During National Football League Hall of Fame Induction

Denver Broncos linebacker and member of the legendary “Orange Crush,” Randy Gradishar, was recently inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024.

Gradishar’s impressive career includes being named the 1978 Defensive Player of the Year, making seven trips to the Pro Bowl, being named a two-time First Team All-Pro, and being the Broncos’ all-time leading tackler.

But when Gradishar thanked his longtime friend and two-time Heisman Trophy winner, it was for more than what happened on the field.

Gradishar thanked Griffin for inviting him to a meeting of a campus Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting, calling it the “best invitation I’ve ever had.”

“Archie years ago invited me to an on-campus Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting Bible study during my senior year.”

Although he shared that he had attended church, he had not heard the gospel of salvation.

“That evening, in ’74, the gospel was explained in four simple truths. Truth one. God created mankind in his image, and that comes from Gen. 1:27. God loves us and offers a plan for our life.”

“Truth two. Mankind’s problems are from Romans 3:23. ‘That we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory.’ Therefore we cannot know and experience God’s love and plan for our lives. Romans 6:23. ‘For the wages of sin is death’ our spiritual death.”

“Truth No. 3. God made a way. John 3:16. ‘That God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.'”

“Jesus Christ’s death on the cross, the darkest day in history, and Jesus’ resurrection earned Jesus the right to proclaim. ‘I am the way, the truth and the light,’ and ‘No one comes to the Father but through Me.'”

“And the fourth truth, salvation requires turning to God, repent of our sins, accept His forgiveness, and ask Jesus by faith to be your personal Lord and Savior. This is the only way to be right with God and to live out His plans for our life, not ours.”

"At age 22, I received Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior." Powerful words from Broncos legend Randy Gradishar as he shares the Gospel during his @ProFootballHOF induction speech on Saturday.

