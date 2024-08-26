Foreign Media Issue Wild Claim: U.S. and Israel Established Islamist Terrorist Groups

One such claim came in the government daily Al-Ahram from Egyptian journalist Sa’id Shalash, who said the failure of ISIS and other Islamist organizations to assist Gaza by targeting Israel “is not surprising and in fact strengthens the suspicion that these organizations were created by and are operated by the U.S. and Israel.”

Joining the claims, the report said, was journalist Muhammad Hassan al-Banna, a columnist for the government daily Akhbar al-Yawm.

He said the Jews and the Americans are responsible for producing terrorism and terrorists worldwide.

Perhaps reviewing what already has happened, he suggested that the terror groups eventually will turn against Israel and the U.S.

MEMRI explained, “It should be noted that the Egyptian government press is completely subordinate to Egyptian intelligence and that articles of this type are published under the direction of the Egyptian regime and Egyptian intelligence.”

The claim from Shalash suggested that the terrorists are “not assisting Gaza in its war against Israel” because of those heretofore unknown relationships.

“When the barbaric Zionist-American-Western aggression against Gaza started, the scope of the slaughter, the devastation and the destruction, which have been ongoing for nine months, led some people to think that ISIS and other takfiri organizations would carry out operations against the occupying entity [i.e. Israel] on its territory, and against its interests abroad, as an expression of support for Gaza, for Palestine and for Al-Aqsa – but that did not happen.”

He explained he expected them to refrain from acting “because I believe that these organizations are nothing but mechanisms established by the U.S. and the occupying entity. It is [Israel and the U.S.] that dictate their policy and supply them with funds for weapons, media and religious rulings from sheikhs [who promote intra-Islamic] discord. That is why, instead of directing their attacks toward support for Gaza and Palestine, [these organizations] intensified their terrorist attacks against positions of the Syrian Arab Army and against the resistance factions that support it in the Syrian Desert and in the Al-Tanf area in northeastern Syria, where the American occupation forces are deployed – [forces] that train and arm these [terrorist] organizations and use them in their ongoing attacks against the Syrian armed forces in their attempt to divide Syria.”

He claimed the circumstances revealed “proof that [these terrorist organizations] are an American-Zionist product. A statement issued by ISIS in 2016, reflecting its position on Palestine, asserted that the Palestinian cause does not take precedence over the other jihadi causes, saying, ‘If we look at the reality of the world today, we will find that it is completely ruled by polytheism and its laws, except for the regions where Allah made it possible for the Islamic State [i.e., ISIS] to establish the religion [of Islam]… Therefore, jihad in Palestine is equal to jihad elsewhere, without distinction.'”

