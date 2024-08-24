Foo Fighters Threaten Trump With “Appropriate Actions” After Hit Song “My Hero” Played for RFK Jr Intro at Arizona Rally

The rock band Foo Fighters are threatening President Trump with “appropriate actions” after their 1990s hit “My Hero” was played while Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took the stage at a rally in Glendale, Arizona Friday night. The threat comes on the heels of other threatened legal action over songs Trump plays for his campaign.

Kennedy, a former Democrat who earlier in the day suspended his independent run for the presidency and endorsed Trump, walked on to a hero’s welcome from the 17,000 Trump supporters at a Turning Point Action rally at the Desert Diamond Arena headlined by Trump.

WATCH RFK Jr’s EPIC entrance to President Trump’s rally in Arizona after endorsing Trump pic.twitter.com/iL4RMlKK4D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2024

Back and off stage views:

Welcome to the WINNING Team! Let’s roll! pic.twitter.com/dhueC8Jir3 — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 23, 2024

President Trump just made an EPIC intro for RFK Jr. GAME CHANGER!!! pic.twitter.com/CGcBpEoLa8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 23, 2024

President Trump introduces RFK Jr.

Absolutely historic energy! pic.twitter.com/YcwTM78wLz — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 24, 2024

Robert Kennedy Jr.’s defection from the Democratic party completed as he joins Donald Trump at Arizona rally https://t.co/U2TvEeBlcY pic.twitter.com/WQuNjuqFz5 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 24, 2024

The Foo Fighters posted two comments on X Twitter Friday night about My Hero being played at the Trump rally. The first was a simple “No” when asked if they had given approval and later a brief “Let us be clear” comment that post-quoted the earlier comment:

Let us be clear. pic.twitter.com/gexHWjPMYh — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 24, 2024

Billboard reported Friday night that the Foo Fighters are threatening “appropriate actions” against Trump and pledged to donate any royalties to the Harris-Walz campaign (excerpt):

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it,” a spokesperson tells Billboard of the unauthorized usage. Furthermore, “appropriate actions are being taken” against the campaign, the spokesperson continues, and any royalties received as a result of this usage will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign. …On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Beyoncé’s record label and music publisher sent a cease-and-desist notice to Trump’s campaign over its use of “Freedom.” Later that evening, the video was deleted from Cheung’s X account. Additionally, on Aug. 11, lawyers for the Isaac Hayes estate filed a notice of copyright infringement and threatened further legal action against the Trump campaign over its use of Hayes’ “Hold On, I’m Coming” at multiple Trump rallies without authorization between 2022 and 2024.

The Trump campaign has stopped using Sam & Dave’s version of “Hold on I’m Coming” as Trump’s dance/walk-off theme and replaced it with the Village People’s YMCA.