Florida GOP Conservatives Question Primary Results – Here Are Some Actions Candidates Can Take

On Tuesday night, the 2024 primaries were held in Florida. Many of the grassroots candidates lost their races. Those involved believe that some wrongdoing was likely involved. From east to west Florida, GOP conservatives questioned the final results. In many instances, last-minute mail-in ballots were reported.

One individual in a race for Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, Chris Gleason, filed a suit with the clerk of the Circuit Court in the county. Gleason claims the county sent out over 200,000 ballots that were not requested and, therefore, not legitimate. These votes, he claims, diluted the legitimate votes and, therefore, the results in the election.

Others in counties across the state claimed of unexpected quantities of mail-in ballots entered into the election.

To address these issues, here are some actions that candidates can take.

Florida candidates or political parties should request public records immediately after polls close so that reconciliation can be done to verify the accuracy of election results before certification.

Florida candidates or political parties should request public records ASAP to reconcile the August 2024 primary results.

A. Candidates who question the results should:

Within 48 hours make sure “curing” is completed for ballots your supporters have submitted Ask to view duplicated ballots including the original and the duplicate. Object to incorrect duplications. Insist on observing duplication of UOCAVA (military) ballots received via fax after Election Day. Ask to view all overvotes in your race – originals and duplicates. Review affidavits for vote-by-mail applications that were mailed to “new addresses”. If more ballots were voted without the required DS-160 form than the margin of victory, or if the signature on the DS-160 form is invalid the results should be questioned.

B. Reconcile the vote-by-mail ballots counted with the number of vote-by-mail ballots received as documented on the chain of custody forms. To do this, you will need to request the following public records for your primary ASAP so a reconciliation can be done before certification:

Completed ballot chain of custody forms used for transfer of completed ballots from the Post Office to the counting center

Completed ballot chain of custody forms used for transfer of completed ballots from drop boxes to the counting center

Completed ballot chain of custody forms used for transfer of completed ballots from election offices to the counting center

UOCAVA (military votes) facsimile logs

Post Office billing records, if return ballot postage is paid for by the Supervisor of Election

BallotTrax reports on the number of ballots returned if BallotTrax is used by the Supervisor of Election

Absentee Totals report

C: To reconcile Election Day, if you haven’t already done so, take pictures of the poll tapes that were posted outside each precinct at the end of voting. If the poll tapes have already been removed from the precincts, ask to view poll tapes at the Election Center and take pictures while you are viewing. Examination of the poll tapes will aid in detecting Election Day results manipulation and enable reconciliation of the number of ballots reported with the public count on poll tape.

Also ask for Election Day Precinct reports (report name varies by county) and Election Day completed ballot chain of custody forms. If the Election Day precinct report does not include the count of e-pollbook tickets, ask to view and count the e-pollbook tickets.

Election Day Reconciliation: # of Election Day ballots counted per precinct tabulators = Poll tape public counts in precinct = # e-pollbook tickets issued in precinct = # tabulated ballots transferred to Election Center from precinct.

D: To reconcile Early Voting, you need to ask for Daily Early Voting Reports (name varies by county), Early Voting ballot transport forms, and if the number of e-pollbook tickets is not listed on the Early Voting Reports, ask to view and count the e-pollbook tickets.

Early Voting Reconciliation: # of Early Voting ballots counted per polling place tabulator (s) = # of completed EV ballots transferred to Election Office from polling place = # e-pollbook tickets printed at polling place

E: Add up the Reconciliation Gap from B, C, and D. If there is a reconciliation gap SUM is larger than the margin of loss, the election should be redone.

F: Request a copy of the county Supervisor of Election reconciliation report to the state as required by s 98.0981 within 10 days of election certification. The state required reconciliation compares the number of total ballots counted with the number of voters showing as voted in the voter registration system.

Hope this helps. We must have fair and transparent elections. It’s our right.

See FATE2024.org and other election integrity websites for more information.