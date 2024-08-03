Flip-Flop: Kyle Rittenhouse Denounces Trump, Says He Will Write-In Another Candidate — Quickly Walks it Back After Backlash and Ties to Never-Trump Orginization Uncovered

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

Kyle Rittenhouse, renowned for his courageous actions during the 2020 Kenosha protests and the ensuing legal battles, recently stirred controversy with a shocking political statement.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rittenhouse revealed he would not be supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He expressed concerns about Trump’s stance on the Second Amendment, citing what he views as insufficient commitment to gun rights.



Rittenhouse referred to himself as the ‘Outreach Director’ for Texas Gun Rights and said who he would be ‘writing in’ on the ballot instead of Trump.

“Hi, I’m Kyle Rittenhouse, Outreach Director for Texas Gun Rights. A lot of people are upset that I said I’m going to be writing in Ron Paul for president of the United States… And that’s true. I will be writing in Ron Paul.”

Watch the clip:

BREAKING NEWS: Kyle Rittenhouse announced to the surprise of everyone that he will vote for Ron Paul for President in 2024 because he says we need ‘champions for the 2nd amendment.’ Rittenhouse explained why he will write Ron Paul’s name in due to the 2nd amendment and… pic.twitter.com/ftvWIjkfyH — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 2, 2024

Rittenhouse’s shift from being a vocal Trump supporter to criticizing him represents a notable change in his political alignment. His statement comes at a time when he has reportedly been involved with the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), a Colorado-based group led by Dudley Brown, who is known for being a steadfast never-Trumper and has a history of spending significant funds against pro-Trump candidates. RMGO is affiliated with the National Association for Gun Rights, which previously provided financial support to Rittenhouse during his legal struggles.

Rittenhouse has been a speaker for Rocky Mountain Gun Owners at multiple venues and events, he is even seen wearing their shirt during his own personal appearances, according to X user Dom Lucre.

EXPOSED: Kyle Rittenhouse has been working with Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a gun lobby ran by serial Trump hater Dudley Brown. Rocky Mountain Gun is the Colorado affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights. The national organization helped fund Rittenhouse amid his… pic.twitter.com/5FNLX2oEot — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 2, 2024

The reaction to Rittenhouse’s announcement on X was intense. Many were puzzled by his sudden reversal, accusing him of inconsistency and opportunism. Critics argued that his comments undermined the strong political backing he had built among Trump’s supporters and even questioned his dedication to the causes he once championed.

Kyle Rittenhouse took the support of MAGA and Donald Trump but now is completely turning on him to “write in” a candidate in 2024. After all the movement did for him? Absolutely disgusted with this kid. pic.twitter.com/ITNLN7OwwL — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 2, 2024

Following the backlash, Rittenhouse quickly retracted his earlier statement in a subsequent post and reaffirmed his support for Trump. He expressed regret over his previous comments and emphasized his alignment with Trump’s vision for America.

Over the past 12 hours, I’ve had a series of productive conversations with members of the Trump’s team and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights. My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive. I’m 100%… — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) August 2, 2024

Because of his deep ties to the never-Trump-led organization, Rittenhouse’s questionable retraction has been met with a mixed reaction – and rightfully so. While some applaud his return to backing the former president, seeing it as a reaffirmation of his commitment to conservative values and Second Amendment rights, others remain skeptical of his quick flip-flop. It was too strong of a condemnation to pull off switching his opinion so flippantly… Because of this, it’s easy to speculate that his initial statement might have been influenced by strategic considerations rather than genuine principles.

While Kyle Rittenhouse’s courageous actions during the Kenosha protests earned him much-deserved and widespread support, it’s crucial to approach his political opinions with a degree of skepticism – and definitely not as a resource for guidance on conservative values. He is still just a kid, after all.