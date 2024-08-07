Flashback: VP Pick Tim Walz Smiles for Cameras as He Signs Bill That Gives Illegal Immigrants Drivers Licenses

On Tuesday, a leak revealed who Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen as her running mate for the November presidential election.

Many were shocked to learn Harris opted not to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a more moderate-appearing candidate who could have helped Democrats carry Pennsylvania and other key swing states.

Instead, Harris opted to go with Minnesota’s radical Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

That pick is already coming back to haunt her as Walz’s radical policies are brought to light.

Perhaps no video is more damning of the Walz pick than the following from March 2023, when the far-left governor signed a bill giving illegal immigrants the right to receive driver’s licenses in Minnesota.

VP pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz previously signed a bill into law that will allow residents to get a driver’s license no matter their immigration status. pic.twitter.com/vcnWxPW38T — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2024

According to CBS News, Walz signed the bill back in March of 2023.

As of September 2023, the law went into effect, giving illegals unfettered access to legal documentation.

Illegals weren’t even required to complete the necessary testing for a license in English.

According to CBS News, driver tests in the state are offered in English, Spanish, Somali, Hmong, Vietnamese, Russian and Karen.

Obviously, the act alone is immoral on its face for rewarding those who break the law to enter the country.

But beyond that, many Minnesota Republicans grew concerned over how the bill — in conjunction with automatic voter registration for all driver’s license recipients — might give illegals in the state free rein to vote in elections.

Though doing so is still technically illegal, it’s unclear how Minnesota authorities would be able to enforce such a restriction, given the way both laws operate.

The Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota public policy think tank, elaborated on the problem in a 2023 report.

“Democrats supporting both bills brushed off concerns that illegal immigrants receiving driver’s licenses would be able to register and vote,” the report noted.

“The driver’s license bill specifically prohibits the Department of Public Safety from sharing this information with any other agency, including the Secretary of State, preventing the cross-checking of new licensees with the voter database.

“House Democrats are relying completely on the honor system to prevent a non-citizen from canceling out your vote.”

In blue states like Minnesota, Democrats like Walz appear to be doing everything in their power to give the illegal immigrants pouring over the southern border the ability to vote in elections.

And now, the chief architect behind that scheme is Kamala Harris’s running mate.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.