FLASHBACK: ‘Communist’ Kamala Harris Threatened to Seize Control of Private Pharmaceutical Companies If They Refused to Lower Drug Prices

Kamala Harris has once again proven that she would stop at nothing to expand government control over the healthcare industry.

During a campaign stop in 2019, then-Senator Harris made a bold declaration that left many in disbelief: if drug companies refused to lower their prices, she would “snatch their patent” and have the government take over.

This statement is not only an affront to the principles of free enterprise but also a chilling reminder of how far Harris is willing to go in her quest for power.

When an audience member asked if such a move was even possible, Harris confidently replied, “Yes, we can do that!” She further challenged the crowd, stating, “The question is: ‘Do you have the will to do it’? I have the will to do it.”

Ms. Harris has cosponsored legislation to butcher our patent and health care systems. Many of the bills impose government price controls, unleashing the government’s monopsony power to dictate drug prices. S. 3166, S. 1801, S. 1261, S. 1129, S. 981, S. 470, S. 377, S. 102 and S. 62 — all cosponsored by Ms. Harris — contain this common feature of government-controlled health systems. Those governments hold unfair advantage in “negotiations” with vendors. Some Harris-backed legislation demands compulsory patent licensing or slashes the period of patent exclusivity — the opposite of an exclusive right. S. 4439, S. 1801, S. 377, S. 366 and S. 102 include these. Measures such as S. 1801 and S. 97 raise risks for patients through importation schemes. Some, including S. 3163, S. 1801, S. 637 and S. 102, expropriate drug innovators’ earnings. That’s money companies use for R&D and to keep new, better treatments coming. Ms. Harris backs “public option” and Medicare “buy-in” legislation, S. 1261, S. 981 and S. 470. She’s an original cosponsor of the granddaddy of one-size-fits-all, government-controlled health care — Mr. Sanders’ Medicare for All Act, S. 1129.

Kamala Harris’s rhetoric is a dangerous flirtation with authoritarianism, where the state can take whatever it wants in the name of the greater good. It’s a vision of America that should send shivers down the spine of anyone who values freedom and the rule of law.

This is similar to the actions of communist tyrant Hugo Chavez in Venezuela who took control of the oil companies in that country.

If Harris were to become president, it’s clear that private property rights or anything else would be under direct assault.