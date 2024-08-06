FLASHBACK: In 2017 Kamala Harris Said ‘Everybody Needs to be Woke’ (VIDEO)

During a conference in 2017, Kamala Harris said that she is ‘woke’ and that ‘everybody needs to be woke.’

The clip of her saying this is going viral on social media because in our current political environment, almost no one wants to be woke and certainly don’t want their political leaders to be woke.

Woke is part of the problem. Being woke is a big part of the reason for why the country is where we currently find ourselves. Being woke is right up there with Biden economic policies in terms of popularity.

FOX News reports:

Harris says ‘everybody needs to be woke’ in unearthed clip spreading like wildfire on social media A clip of Vice President Kamala Harris from 2017 calling on “everybody” to be “woke” resurfaced on social media, sparking critics and conservatives to lambaste the official Democratic nominee as a “Communist functionary” who is “too radical” to serve as president. “We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke,” then-Sen. Harris said in 2017 during Recode’s annual Code Conference, alongside philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, during the conference. The conference focused on issues such as immigration and the environment, including Harris speaking out against the Trump administration’s drug policies and immigration polices just moments ahead of her call on Americans to be “woke.” “I get upset when we say we’re going to shut our door to refugees who are fleeing such atrocities and have been standing in line for two years to qualify for refugee status, and they arrive here, and we turn them away. Yes, I’m gonna get mad about that…

See the video below:

Kamala: "Everybody needs to be woke" The ads write themselves these days. pic.twitter.com/M6T4P12wHT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

Harris even tweeted about this at the time:

We have to stay active. We have to stay woke. #codecon — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 1, 2017

Harris knows this is a vulnerability. That’s why she is furiously changing her positions on pretty much everything.